OSWEGO – Eagle is looking for freedom to live and love a new family forever! She’s also looking for comfy places to nap. Do you have the right chair, couch, or bed?
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
Oswego County Humane Society
- Phone: 315-207-1070
- Fax: 315-410-5473
- [email protected]
- 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126
