Pet Of The Week: Ellie

August 13, 2021 Contributor
Ellie is available for adoption.

OSWEGO  – Ellie would love a home that she can have lots of space to run around. She enjoys having time outside on a harness. She loves her veggies and is even litter-box trained.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Oswego County Humane Society

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

