OSWEGO – Ellie would love a home that she can have lots of space to run around. She enjoys having time outside on a harness. She loves her veggies and is even litter-box trained.
If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
Oswego County Humane Society
- Phone: 315-207-1070
- Fax: 315-410-5473
- [email protected]
- 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126
