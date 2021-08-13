OSWEGO – Ellie would love a home that she can have lots of space to run around. She enjoys having time outside on a harness. She loves her veggies and is even litter-box trained.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

