Pet Of The Week: Frank

April 22, 2022 Contributor
Frank is available for adoption. Photo provided by Oswego County Humane Society.

OSWEGO – This handsome dude is Frank. As a guinea pig, he enjoys the leisurely life of hay and pellets and carrots and human friendships.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Oswego County Humane Society

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

