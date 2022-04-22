OSWEGO – This handsome dude is Frank. As a guinea pig, he enjoys the leisurely life of hay and pellets and carrots and human friendships.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

Cabbage

Mina

Lil’ Mikey

Gus

Macaroni

Nemo

Minnie

Luna

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

