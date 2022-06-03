Pet Of The Week: Hermione

June 3, 2022 Contributor
Hermione is available for adoption. Photo provided by Oswego County Humane Society.

OSWEGO – She may look studious but she’s just staring down that feather cat toy she’s after! Hermione is 2 months old and ready to be adopted. She’d love to be in a home with playful furry friends.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

  • Harry
  • Ron
  • Ginny
  • Myrtle
  • Mooney
  • Quesarito
  • Gordita
  • Pacu
  • Piranha

Oswego County Humane Society

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

 

Print this entry