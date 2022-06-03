Pet Of The Week: Hermione

OSWEGO – She may look studious but she’s just staring down that feather cat toy she’s after! Hermione is 2 months old and ready to be adopted. She’d love to be in a home with playful furry friends.
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
Oswego County Humane Society
- Phone: 315-207-1070
- Fax: 315-410-5473
- [email protected]
- 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126
