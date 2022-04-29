OSWEGO – Lil’ Mikey would be a great addition to any family and he wants to hang out with whoever is around or whoever is the funnest to play with!

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

Crayola Kittens

Mina

Molly

Macaroni

Timothy

Jillian

Gus

Minnie

Nemo

Frank

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

