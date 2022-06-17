OSWEGO – At about three months old, Quesarito dish is ready to be your BFF. He gets along well with other cats, dogs and children of any age.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OswegoCountyHumaneSociety/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oswegocountyhumanesociety/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oswego_humane/

