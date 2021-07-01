Pet Of The Week: Sarah

July 1, 2021 Contributor
Sarah is available for adoption.

OSWEGO – Sarah is looking for a person who will play softly, pet her head, and give her a little space to decide where exactly to nap– your right side or your left side… or maybe on the back of the couch near your head?

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application from our website at oswegohumane.org and email any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

  • Carson
  • Carlton
  • Casey
  • Ellie
  • Ember

Oswego County Humane Society

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

Print this entry

Discover more from Oswego County Today

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.