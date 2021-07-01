OSWEGO – Sarah is looking for a person who will play softly, pet her head, and give her a little space to decide where exactly to nap– your right side or your left side… or maybe on the back of the couch near your head?

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application from our website at oswegohumane.org and email any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

Carson

Carlton

Casey

Ellie

Ember

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related