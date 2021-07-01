OSWEGO – Sarah is looking for a person who will play softly, pet her head, and give her a little space to decide where exactly to nap– your right side or your left side… or maybe on the back of the couch near your head?
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application from our website at oswegohumane.org and email any questions to [email protected]!
