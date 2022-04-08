Pet Of The Week: Tortellini 

OSWEGO – Tortellini is here to fill your life with goodness! She seems shy and reserved at first, but that’s just part of her charm. Typical tortie, she’s hard to get and wants to be chased for her love.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

