OSWEGO – Sam and Dean are usually busy with traveling throughout the country to hunt down evil supernatural creatures…. Now they are looking to set up in a home and quick the road life for good!
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application from Petfinder at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-petfinder. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
Other adoptable animals:
- Strudel
- Cyclone
- Marinara
- Corned Beef
- Cabbage
- Potato
- Alana
- Princess Peach
Oswego County Humane Society
- Phone: 315-207-1070
- Fax: 315-410-5473
- [email protected]
- 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126
Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OswegoCountyHumaneSociety/
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oswegocountyhumanesociety/
- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oswego_humane/