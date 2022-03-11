Pets Of The Week: Winchester Brothers

March 11, 2022
Sam and Dean are available for adoption.

OSWEGO – Sam and Dean are usually busy with traveling throughout the country to hunt down evil supernatural creatures…. Now they are looking to set up in a home and quick the road life for good!

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application from Petfinder at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-petfinder. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

  • Strudel
  • Cyclone
  • Marinara
  • Corned Beef
  • Cabbage
  • Potato
  • Alana
  • Princess Peach

Oswego County Humane Society

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

