OSWEGO – Sam and Dean are usually busy with traveling throughout the country to hunt down evil supernatural creatures…. Now they are looking to set up in a home and quick the road life for good!

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application from Petfinder at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-petfinder. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

Strudel

Cyclone

Marinara

Corned Beef

Cabbage

Potato

Alana

Princess Peach

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

