Pet Of The Week: Xena

OSWEGO – Xena the Warrior Kitten is here to fight for your love! Abandoned in the cold of winter, Xena is now living with purpose…to run and play and snuggle as much as possible.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

Theo

Lacey

Brenda

Josie

Moon Pie

Milky Way

Otto

Stella

Yes Pigs

Sesame

Panda

Layla

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

