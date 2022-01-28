Pets Of The Week: Romance Pigs

January 28, 2022 Contributor
The Romance pigs are available for adoption.

OSWEGO – Let’s make a love match! These handsome piggies are looking for a long-term commitment. They can go together or separated.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

  • Octavia
  • Uma
  • Cupcake
  • Strudel
  • Zippo & Zelda

Oswego County Humane Society

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

Print this entry