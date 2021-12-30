Pets Of The Week: Yes Pigs

December 30, 2021 Contributor
The Romance pigs are available for adoption.

OSWEGO – Just say “YES” to guinea pigs! Yas, Yea and Yup are just a gang of boys looking for a new home. They can go together or separated.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Oswego County Humane Society

  • Phone: 315-207-1070
  • Fax: 315-410-5473
  • [email protected]
  • 29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

