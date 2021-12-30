OSWEGO – Just say “YES” to guinea pigs! Yas, Yea and Yup are just a gang of boys looking for a new home. They can go together or separated.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download an Adoption Application from our Adopt A Pet webpage. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

Other adoptable animals:

Xena

Lacey

Layla

Moon Pie

Milky Way

Brenda

Otto

Octavia

Ozzy

Sesame

Panda

Oswego County Humane Society

Phone: 315-207-1070

Fax: 315-410-5473

[email protected]

29 West Seneca Street, Oswego, NY 13126

Connect with the Oswego County Humane Society:

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...