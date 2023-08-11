Titan: Pet Of The Week

OSWEGO, NY – Titan wants to be a family man. He loves kids and playtime and adventures.
He is fully vaccinated, about 4 months old and ready to be a part of your home forever!
If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!
https://tinyurl.com/titan-puppy
