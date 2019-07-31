Pets of the Week: Angus and Kobe

OSWEGO – These three-month-old brothers are ready for their forever home.

The cowspotted kittens are neutered, litter-trained, good with other animals, and good with children.

They are just about as playful as you can imagine for kittens their age.

Angus is known to be more outgoing and energetic while Kobe is mellow and reserved.

Both would make a great addition to any home.

Angus and Kobe would like to be adopted together.

Their adoption fee is $150 and includes all their kitten vaccines as well as their completed neutered surgeries for both cats.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our adoption application from the Adopt A Pet

page.

You can email a completed app or any questions to 315-207-1070 or [email protected]!

About Oswego County Humane Society

We provide services to promote and strengthen the human-animal bond through fostering-to-adoption programs, spay/neuter clinics, and humane education.

Because people and pets are good for each other.

The Oswego County Humane Society is

designated under IRS code 501(c)3 as a charitable organization: 161586001 and registered with the New York State Charities Bureau.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...