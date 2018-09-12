Phoenix Senior Ripley Earns Accolades For Music Talents

PHOENIX – John C. Birdlebough High School senior Olivia Ripley’s dedication to her music studies recently garnered statewide recognition.

Ripley, who earned a perfect score on both her trumpet and voice auditions at last spring’s New York State School Music Association’s Solo Festival, recently earned a spot in this year’s NYSSMA All-Conference Symphonic Band.

“This has been one of my goals since middle school,” Ripley said of the honor. “It’s cool to see all the hours I’ve put in culminate in this kind of recognition.”

JCB music teacher Liza Grethel lauded Ripley for her dedication to the Phoenix Central School District’s music program.

“Olivia is an exceptional musician and her hard work and dedication has earned her the highest honor in the state,” Grethel said.

While Ripley was humbled by the honor to be named to the all-conference band, she noted that she has her goals set on additional accomplishments.

She applied for an All-Eastern spot for vocals and trumpet, which would put her in elite company with student musicians from across the Northeast.

“I definitely want to pursue music in my future through extracurricular activities,” Ripley said, noting that she is narrowing down her college choices and considering Skidmore. “I want to study science and maybe minor in music. Skidmore has a nice blend of both science and music.”

