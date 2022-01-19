Fulton Police Department Arrest Summary Report 1/10/2022

Fulton Police Department

Arrest Summary Report, by Name with Offenses

Inmate Name: ALLEN, JASON H

Address: 33 DUTCHESS LN, PALERMO, NY

Birth Date: 08/26/76

Arrest Number: 5145

Time/Date: 21:14:00 01/13/22 Booking Number: 5149

Loc. of Arrest: 450 BLK W 1ST ST S Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

21:03:03 01/13/22 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS

21:03:03 01/13/22 VTL0511.02A1 UM2 (6839) AGG UNLIC OPER2- PREVIOUS CONV

21:03:03 01/13/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE

21:03:03 01/13/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT

21:03:03 01/13/22 VTL0375.31A I0 (6629) INADEQUATE MUFFLER

Inmate Name: ARNOLD, FRANCIS T

Address: 265 W 4TH ST S, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 10/19/92

Arrest Number: 5106

Time/Date: 02:05:00 01/12/22 Booking Number: 5102

Loc. of Arrest: W BROADWAY & W 4TH ST S Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

01:52:44 01/12/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Arrest Number: 5109

Time/Date: 02:05:00 01/12/22 Booking Number: 5105

Loc. of Arrest: W BROADWAY & W 4TH ST S Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

02:05:00 01/12/22 PL220.03 AM7 (3861) CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH

Inmate Name: BAEZ-ARNOLD, JOSHUA A

Address: 42 SENIOR AVE, GRANBY, NY

Birth Date: 01/25/87

Arrest Number: 5119

Time/Date: 15:55:00 01/12/22 Booking Number: 5115

Loc. of Arrest: 350BLK S 3RD ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

15:47:00 01/12/22 PL220.03 AM7 (3861) CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH

15:47:00 01/12/22 PL240.20.05 V0 (2641) DIS/CON:OBSTRUCTING TRAFFIC

Inmate Name: BIRD, ALIZA MARIE

Address: 828 HOLLY DR; Apt D46, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 10/03/93

Arrest Number: 5103

Time/Date: 15:38:00 01/11/22 Booking Number: 5099

Loc. of Arrest: 828 HOLLY DR; BLDG D APT 46 Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

11:15:27 01/10/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Inmate Name: BOULLESTER, CHARLES E

Address: 151 GUERNSEY RD, HANNIBAL, NY

Birth Date: 03/27/56

Arrest Number: 5137

Time/Date: 11:54:00 01/14/22 Booking Number: 5141

Loc. of Arrest: 300BLK PINE ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

11:40:41 01/14/22 VTL0511.01 UM3 (5568) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER MV-3RD

11:40:41 01/14/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE

11:40:41 01/14/22 VTL0375.40B I0 (6633) INADEQUATE OR NO STOP LAMPS

Inmate Name: BRIEN, TIMOTHY J

Address: 260 W 4TH ST S;APT UPPER, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 09/27/90

Arrest Number: 5126

Time/Date: 00:49:00 01/13/22 Booking Number: 5130

Loc. of Arrest: 324 W BROADWAY Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

23:28:56 01/12/22 PL155.30.08 EF4 (4773) GR LARCENY-4TH:AUTO OVER $100

23:28:56 01/12/22 PL160.15.03 BF1 (2193) ROBBERY-1ST:USE DANGER INSTRMT

23:28:56 01/12/22 PL120.05.02 DF2 (2024) ASLT W/INT CAUSE PH INJ W/WEAP

23:28:56 01/12/22 PL265.02.01 DF3 (2745) CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD:PREV CONV

23:28:56 01/12/22 PL160.10.03 CF2 (5631) ROBBERY 2ND- MOTOR VEHICLE

23:28:56 01/12/22 PL155.25 AM0 (2172) PETIT LARCENY

Arrest Number: 5127

Time/Date: 00:49:00 01/13/22 Booking Number: 5131

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

09:26:11 12/20/21 PL205.30 AM0 (2357) RESISTING ARREST

Inmate Name: CARR, JOHN M

Address: 159 CORT 46, SCHROEPPEL, NY

Birth Date: 06/26/85

Arrest Number: 5124

Time/Date: 22:04:00 01/12/22 Booking Number: 5128

Loc. of Arrest: S 5TH ST & CAYUGA ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

21:56:58 01/12/22 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD

21:56:58 01/12/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE

21:56:58 01/12/22 VTL0375.40A I0 (5210) INADEQUATE OR NO STOP LAMPS

21:56:58 01/12/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT

Inmate Name: CARR, JUSTIN LAWRENCE

Address: 101 BRACKETT RD, HANNIBAL, NY

Birth Date: 12/22/86

Arrest Number: 5093

Time/Date: 20:57:00 01/10/22 Booking Number: 5089

Loc. of Arrest: 126 CAYUGA ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

20:45:28 01/10/22 PL140.10.0A BM3 (6321) CRIM TRESPASS 3RD:ENCLSD PROP

Arrest Number: 5096

Time/Date: 09:29:00 01/11/22 Booking Number: 5092

Loc. of Arrest: 100 block of Cayuga St. Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

09:21:00 01/11/22 PL155.25 AM0 (2172) PETIT LARCENY

Arrest Number: 5114

Time/Date: 10:07:39 01/11/22 Booking Number: 5110

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

10:07:39 01/11/22 PL145.14 BM3 (2153) CRIMINAL TAMPERING-3RD

Arrest Number: 5123

Time/Date: 20:17:33 01/12/22 Booking Number: 5127

Loc. of Arrest: 300BLK ROCHESTER ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

20:17:33 01/12/22 PL240.20.02 V0 (2638) DIS/CON:UNREASONABLE NOISE

20:17:33 01/12/22 PL205.30 AM0 (2357) RESISTING ARREST

Inmate Name: COMERFORD, SHANE M

Address: 4520 CORT 4, SCRIBA, NY

Birth Date: 09/09/88

Arrest Number: 5133

Time/Date: 05:23:59 01/14/22 Booking Number: 5137

Loc. of Arrest: 701 S 4TH ST; MCDONALDS Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

05:23:59 01/14/22 VTL1180.0D I0 (5780) SPEED VIOL : SPEED IN ZONE

05:23:59 01/14/22 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD

Inmate Name: CROTEAU, ADAM JOSEPH

Address: 215 E 5TH ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 08/07/95

Arrest Number: 5108

Time/Date: 02:19:00 01/12/22 Booking Number: 5104

Loc. of Arrest: E BROADWAY & S 6TH ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

02:11:14 01/12/22 VTL1172.0A I0 (5773) FAILED TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

02:11:14 01/12/22 VTL1180.0D I0 (5780) SPEED VIOL : SPEED IN ZONE

02:11:14 01/12/22 VTL1227.01 I0 (5808) DRINKING ALCOHOL IN M/V ON HWY

02:11:14 01/12/22 VTL1192 UM0 (4985) DWI:ALCOHOL OR DRUGS-1ST OFF

02:11:14 01/12/22 VTL1192.02 UM0 (6932) OPER MV BAC .08 OF 1% -1ST OFF

Inmate Name: CROUCH, DALTON JOSEPH

Address: 958 MIDDLE RD; LOT 6, SCRIBA, NY

Birth Date: 06/11/91

Arrest Number: 5094

Time/Date: 00:48:00 01/11/22 Booking Number: 5090

Loc. of Arrest: S 1ST ST & E BROADWAY Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

00:43:50 01/11/22 VTL0402.01 I0 (4291) LIC PLATE VIOL:REG PLATE DISP

00:43:50 01/11/22 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD

00:43:50 01/11/22 PL220.03 AM7 (3861) CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH

Inmate Name: EGAN, KELLY J

Address: 2 SALMON MEADOW LN, PULASKI, NY

Birth Date: 02/20/84

Arrest Number: 5095

Time/Date: 01:59:00 01/11/22 Booking Number: 5091

Loc. of Arrest: 1 BROADWAY; BROADWAY BRIDGE Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

01:35:43 01/11/22 VTL1212 UM0 (4917) RECKLESS DRIVING

01:35:43 01/11/22 VTL1120.0A I0 (5725) FAIL TO KEEP RIGHT:2 LANE ROAD

01:35:43 01/11/22 VTL1192.04 UM0 (4972) OPER MV IMPAIRED BY DRUGS 1ST

01:35:43 01/11/22 VTL0511.02A4 UM2 (6665) AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND:3>SUSPENSNS

01:35:43 01/11/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE

Inmate Name: GUTIERREZ, BAYLEE J

Address: 252 S 3RD ST; APT 3, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 03/24/02

Arrest Number: 5090

Time/Date: 10:11:00 01/10/22 Booking Number: 5086

Loc. of Arrest: 609 W BROADWAY;PARKS AND REC Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

23:15:00 08/14/21 PL105.05.01 AM5 (1964) CONSPIRACY -5TH

23:15:00 08/14/21 PL155.25 AM0 (2172) PETIT LARCENY

23:15:00 08/14/21 PL165.08 DF1 (3953) UNAUTHORIZED USE OF VEHICLE-1

23:15:00 08/14/21 PL155.30.08 EF4 (4773) GR LARCENY-4TH:AUTO OVER $100

23:15:00 08/14/21 PL145.05.02 EF3 (7006) CRIM MISCHIEF 3:PROPERTY> $250

23:15:00 08/14/21 PL140.20 DF3 (2129) BURG-3:ILLEG ENTRY WITH INTENT

23:15:00 08/14/21 PL260.10.01 AM0 (5397) ACT IN MANNER INJUR CHILD < 17

Inmate Name: HALL, SETH RYLAN

Address: 110 ONEIDA VILLAGE DR, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 06/20/85

Arrest Number: 5105

Time/Date: 17:05:00 01/11/22 Booking Number: 5101

Loc. of Arrest: 800BLK ONEIDA ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

10:01:30 12/27/21 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: HUMBERT, THOMAS P Address: 86 SILVERSIDES WAY, BALDWINSVILLE, NY

Birth Date: 01/20/87

Arrest Number: 5136

Time/Date: 09:18:35 01/14/22 Booking Number: 5140

Loc. of Arrest: 100BLK OAK ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

09:18:35 01/14/22 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD

09:18:35 01/14/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT

Inmate Name: LANIER, JAMES JOSEPH LAVAR

Address: 120 WOOD AVE, SYRACUSE, NY

Birth Date: 09/01/78

Arrest Number: 5104

Time/Date: 15:46:00 01/11/22 Booking Number: 5100

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S FIRST ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

08:59:37 11/18/21 PL240.30.02 AM2 (8437) AGG HARASS 2 -THREAT BY PHONE

Inmate Name: NELSON, ASHLEY A

Address: 1100 EMERY ST; Apt E4, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 01/24/86

Arrest Number: 5138

Time/Date: 13:45:00 01/14/22 Booking Number: 5142

Loc. of Arrest: 1100 EMERY ST; APT E4 Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

18:48:07 12/27/21 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT

Inmate Name: OLSON, KASEY L

Address: 1822 CORT 6, VOLNEY, NY

Birth Date: 03/21/81

Arrest Number: 5134

Time/Date: 05:59:00 01/14/22 Booking Number: 5138

Loc. of Arrest: 701 S 4TH ST; MCDONALDS Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

05:59:00 01/14/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Inmate Name: SCHLAG, JENNIFER L

Address: 65 ELLEN ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 01/15/71

Arrest Number: 5150

Time/Date: 01:34:00 01/16/22 Booking Number: 5154

Loc. of Arrest: 900BLK S 1ST ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

01:16:56 01/16/22 VTL1192.02 UM0 (6932) OPER MV BAC .08 OF 1% -1ST OFF

01:16:56 01/16/22 VTL1192.03 UM0 (4976) DWI- 1ST OFFENSE

01:16:56 01/16/22 VTL1130.01 I0 (4319) CROSS DIVIDER LMTD ACCESS HWAY

01:16:56 01/16/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE

Inmate Name: VANNORSTRAND, KEVIN M

Address: 262 MUCK DR, HANNIBAL, NY

Birth Date: 08/30/86

Arrest Number: 5088

Time/Date: 00:08:00 01/10/22 Booking Number: 5084

Loc. of Arrest: 12 W 1ST ST S Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

23:42:21 01/09/22 PL145.00.04 AM4 (7835) CRIM MIS 4:PREVNT EMERGNCY CAL

23:42:21 01/09/22 PL135.05 AM2 (2093) UNLAWFUL IMPRISONMENT 2ND

23:42:21 01/09/22 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT

Inmate Name: WALTS, SANDRA M

Address: 22 W 11TH ST; APT C7, GRANBY, NY

Birth Date: 02/16/96

Arrest Number: 5116

Time/Date: 11:28:00 01/12/22 Booking Number: 5112

Loc. of Arrest: W 11TH ST @ W BROADWAY Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

11:05:06 01/12/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

Inmate Name: WARNER, KEVEN J

Address: 113 W 4TH ST N; APT 4, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 08/04/85

Arrest Number: 5113

Time/Date: 09:20:00 01/12/22 Booking Number: 5109

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

01:58:00 07/26/21 PL145.00 AM4 (2141) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4TH

Total Arrests: 27

Report Includes:

All arrest dates between `00:00:00 01/10/22` and `23:59:59 01/16/22`, All arresting agencies matching `FPD`, All arresting officers, All arrest types, All arrest area codes, All judicial statuses matching `A`, All name numbers, All offense codes, All statute codes, All alcohol/drug codes, All crime classifications, All law jurisdictions, All court codes, All entry codes, All non-custody bookings

rpjlasr.x4 01/18/22

