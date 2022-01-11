Fulton Police Department

Arrest Summary Report, by Name with Offenses

Inmate Name: BREEDLOVE, CHRISTOPHER C Jr

Address: 751 CORT 3, GRANBY, NY

Birth Date: 04/26/00

Arrest Number: 5059

Time/Date: 21:45:02 01/03/22 Booking Number: 5055

Loc. of Arrest: 300 W BROADWAY Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

21:37:02 01/03/22 VTL0375.2A4 I0 (6602) NO/INADEQUATE PLATE LAMP

21:37:02 01/03/22 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD

Inmate Name: BROWN, JENIFER N

Address: 413 HANNIBAL ST, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 09/22/87

Arrest Number: 5063

Time/Date: 12:59:00 01/04/22 Booking Number: 5059

Loc. of Arrest: 413 HANNIBAL ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

12:51:47 01/04/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: COMPSON, JOSEPH W

Address: 428 BROADWELL AVE, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 11/11/87

Arrest Number: 5060

Time/Date: 22:13:00 01/05/22 Booking Number: 5056

Loc. of Arrest: 428 BROADWELL AVE Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

22:12:49 08/22/21 PL220.03 AM7 (3861) CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH

22:12:49 08/22/21 PL265.02.03 DF3 (2747) CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD:DEFACE WEAP

22:12:49 08/22/21 VTL0375.12A I0 (5455) EQUIP VIO:WINDSHIELD TINT VIOL

22:12:49 08/22/21 VTL0375.30 I0 (4256) EQUIP VIO:OBSTRUCTED VISION

Inmate Name: DEAN, NATHAN DOUGLAS

Address: 9 W 6TH ST N, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 10/14/93

Arrest Number: 5055

Time/Date: 11:10:00 01/05/22 Booking Number: 5051

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FULTON POLICE Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

11:00:00 01/05/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: DUBIEL, JOHN E

Address: 265 W 1ST ST S; APT 124, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 09/22/53

Arrest Number: 5066

Time/Date: 14:22:00 01/03/22 Booking Number: 5062

Loc. of Arrest: 265 W 1ST ST S Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

14:00:00 01/03/22 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT

Inmate Name: HECTOR, JEREMY E

Address: 1053 STERLING STATION RD, STR,

Birth Date: 12/07/79

Arrest Number: 5051

Time/Date: 13:25:00 01/04/22 Booking Number: 5047

Loc. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL RD Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

15:30:00 11/20/21 PL140.15.01 AM2 (8120) CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND

Inmate Name: JODWAY, JUSTIN M

Address: 209 W 4TH ST S, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 05/16/88

Arrest Number: 5035

Time/Date: 15:21:00 01/03/22 Booking Number: 5031

Loc. of Arrest: 209 W 4TH ST S Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

15:14:45 01/03/22 PL215.50 AM2 (2380) CRIMINAL CONTEMP- 2ND

Inmate Name: LITTLER, RYAN L

Address: 71 W 1ST ST S, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 07/18/88

Arrest Number: 5058

Time/Date: 16:32:43 01/05/22 Booking Number: 5054

Loc. of Arrest: 12 W 1ST ST S; PRICE CHOPPER Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

16:32:43 01/05/22 MD305 UM0 (1678) VIOL RE/LOCAL LAWS/REGULATNS

Inmate Name: PREVO, LISA M

Address: 706 CLARK ST, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 09/19/91

Arrest Number: 5062

Time/Date: 14:19:00 01/06/22 Booking Number: 5058

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

17:40:00 12/18/21 PL155.25 AM0 (2172) PETIT LARCENY

Inmate Name: RAYMOND, JESSE A

Address: 177 E 2ND ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 03/19/84

Arrest Number: 5053

Time/Date: 11:42:00 01/04/22 Booking Number: 5049

Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

08:49:00 01/04/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

Inmate Name: SPAULDING, TERRY Lawrence

Address: 118 LYON ST; APARTMENT 2, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 02/04/59

Arrest Number: 5061

Time/Date: 09:37:00 01/06/22 Booking Number: 5057

Loc. of Arrest: 118 LYON ST;APT UPSTAIRS Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

09:21:00 01/06/22 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT

Inmate Name: WHEELER, TAMMIE L

Address: 47 COUNTRY LN, HANNIBAL, NY

Birth Date: 05/20/77

Arrest Number: 5080

Time/Date: 17:32:33 01/08/22 Booking Number: 5076

Loc. of Arrest: 100 N 2ND ST; SUNOCO Agency: FPD

Offense Date Statute Offense Description

17:14:33 01/08/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT

17:14:33 01/08/22 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD

Total Arrests: 12

Report Includes:

All arrest dates between `00:00:00 01/03/22` and `23:59:59 01/09/22`, All arresting agencies matching `FPD`, All arresting officers, All arrest types, All arrest area codes, All judicial statuses matching `A`, All name numbers, All offense codes, All statute codes, All alcohol/drug codes, All crime classifications, All law jurisdictions, All court codes, All entry codes, All non-custody bookings

rpjlasr.x4 01/11/22

