Fulton Police Department
Arrest Summary Report, by Name with Offenses
Inmate Name: BREEDLOVE, CHRISTOPHER C Jr
Address: 751 CORT 3, GRANBY, NY
Birth Date: 04/26/00
Arrest Number: 5059
Time/Date: 21:45:02 01/03/22 Booking Number: 5055
Loc. of Arrest: 300 W BROADWAY Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
21:37:02 01/03/22 VTL0375.2A4 I0 (6602) NO/INADEQUATE PLATE LAMP
21:37:02 01/03/22 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD
Inmate Name: BROWN, JENIFER N
Address: 413 HANNIBAL ST, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 09/22/87
Arrest Number: 5063
Time/Date: 12:59:00 01/04/22 Booking Number: 5059
Loc. of Arrest: 413 HANNIBAL ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
12:51:47 01/04/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Inmate Name: COMPSON, JOSEPH W
Address: 428 BROADWELL AVE, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 11/11/87
Arrest Number: 5060
Time/Date: 22:13:00 01/05/22 Booking Number: 5056
Loc. of Arrest: 428 BROADWELL AVE Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
22:12:49 08/22/21 PL220.03 AM7 (3861) CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST-7TH
22:12:49 08/22/21 PL265.02.03 DF3 (2747) CRIM POSS WEAP-3RD:DEFACE WEAP
22:12:49 08/22/21 VTL0375.12A I0 (5455) EQUIP VIO:WINDSHIELD TINT VIOL
22:12:49 08/22/21 VTL0375.30 I0 (4256) EQUIP VIO:OBSTRUCTED VISION
Inmate Name: DEAN, NATHAN DOUGLAS
Address: 9 W 6TH ST N, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 10/14/93
Arrest Number: 5055
Time/Date: 11:10:00 01/05/22 Booking Number: 5051
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST; FULTON POLICE Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
11:00:00 01/05/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Inmate Name: DUBIEL, JOHN E
Address: 265 W 1ST ST S; APT 124, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 09/22/53
Arrest Number: 5066
Time/Date: 14:22:00 01/03/22 Booking Number: 5062
Loc. of Arrest: 265 W 1ST ST S Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
14:00:00 01/03/22 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT
Inmate Name: HECTOR, JEREMY E
Address: 1053 STERLING STATION RD, STR,
Birth Date: 12/07/79
Arrest Number: 5051
Time/Date: 13:25:00 01/04/22 Booking Number: 5047
Loc. of Arrest: 39 CHURCHILL RD Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
15:30:00 11/20/21 PL140.15.01 AM2 (8120) CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2ND
Inmate Name: JODWAY, JUSTIN M
Address: 209 W 4TH ST S, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 05/16/88
Arrest Number: 5035
Time/Date: 15:21:00 01/03/22 Booking Number: 5031
Loc. of Arrest: 209 W 4TH ST S Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
15:14:45 01/03/22 PL215.50 AM2 (2380) CRIMINAL CONTEMP- 2ND
Inmate Name: LITTLER, RYAN L
Address: 71 W 1ST ST S, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 07/18/88
Arrest Number: 5058
Time/Date: 16:32:43 01/05/22 Booking Number: 5054
Loc. of Arrest: 12 W 1ST ST S; PRICE CHOPPER Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
16:32:43 01/05/22 MD305 UM0 (1678) VIOL RE/LOCAL LAWS/REGULATNS
Inmate Name: PREVO, LISA M
Address: 706 CLARK ST, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 09/19/91
Arrest Number: 5062
Time/Date: 14:19:00 01/06/22 Booking Number: 5058
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
17:40:00 12/18/21 PL155.25 AM0 (2172) PETIT LARCENY
Inmate Name: RAYMOND, JESSE A
Address: 177 E 2ND ST, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 03/19/84
Arrest Number: 5053
Time/Date: 11:42:00 01/04/22 Booking Number: 5049
Loc. of Arrest: 141 S 1ST ST Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
08:49:00 01/04/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
Inmate Name: SPAULDING, TERRY Lawrence
Address: 118 LYON ST; APARTMENT 2, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 02/04/59
Arrest Number: 5061
Time/Date: 09:37:00 01/06/22 Booking Number: 5057
Loc. of Arrest: 118 LYON ST;APT UPSTAIRS Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
09:21:00 01/06/22 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT
Inmate Name: WHEELER, TAMMIE L
Address: 47 COUNTRY LN, HANNIBAL, NY
Birth Date: 05/20/77
Arrest Number: 5080
Time/Date: 17:32:33 01/08/22 Booking Number: 5076
Loc. of Arrest: 100 N 2ND ST; SUNOCO Agency: FPD
Offense Date Statute Offense Description
17:14:33 01/08/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT
17:14:33 01/08/22 VTL0511.01A UM3 (6858) AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER VEH-3RD
Total Arrests: 12
Report Includes:
All arrest dates between `00:00:00 01/03/22` and `23:59:59 01/09/22`, All arresting agencies matching `FPD`, All arresting officers, All arrest types, All arrest area codes, All judicial statuses matching `A`, All name numbers, All offense codes, All statute codes, All alcohol/drug codes, All crime classifications, All law jurisdictions, All court codes, All entry codes, All non-custody bookings
rpjlasr.x4 01/11/22