Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 1-/6/2022

Inmate Name: BUTCHINO, JESSE J
Address: HOMELESS, FULTON, NY
Birth Date: 12/04/85
Arrest Number: 8589
Time/Date: 09:36:00 – 10/06/22
Loe. of Arrest: 18 E CAYUGA ST
Offense Date:
09:36:00 – 10/06/22
Statute:
CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)
Booking Number: 8611
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT
On 10/06/2022 at approximately 9: 36 AM, Jesse J. Butchino, was arrested on an active Warrant issued through Syracuse City Court. J. Butchino was transported to Onondaga County Justice Center and turned over to SPD
Inmate Name: DELGADO, JORGE H
Address: 307 RATHBURN RD, GRANBY, NY
Birth Date: 12/07/96
Arrest Number: 8595
Time/Date: 15:34:00 – 10/06/22
Loe. of Arrest: 44 E 7TH ST
Offense Date: 14:40:44 – 10/06/22
Statute: PL145.05.02 EF3 (7006)
Booking Number: 8617
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
CRIM MISCHIEF 3 :PROPERTY> $250
On 10/06/2022 at 3:34 PM, Jorge H. Delgado was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree following an investigation into a harassment complaint. J. Delgado was released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/20/2022 at 9:30 AM in Oswego City Court.
Inmate Name: HEWITT, BRENDA L
Address: 91 HAMILTON ST 17A, OSWEGO, NY
Birth Date: 08/26/63
Arrest Number: 8590
Time/Date: 12:16:48 – 10/06/22
Loe. of Arrest: 341 STRT 104; WALMART
Offense Date: 12:16:27 10/06/22
Statute: PL140.10.0A BM3 (6321)
Booking Number: 8612
Agency: OPD
Offense Description:
CRIM TRESPASS 3RD:ENCLSD PROP