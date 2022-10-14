Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 1-/6/2022

Inmate Name: BUTCHINO, JESSE J

Address: HOMELESS, FULTON, NY

Birth Date: 12/04/85

Arrest Number: 8589

Time/Date: 09:36:00 – 10/06/22

Loe. of Arrest: 18 E CAYUGA ST

Offense Date:

09:36:00 – 10/06/22

Statute:

CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Booking Number: 8611

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 10/06/2022 at approximately 9: 36 AM, Jesse J. Butchino, was arrested on an active Warrant issued through Syracuse City Court. J. Butchino was transported to Onondaga County Justice Center and turned over to SPD

Inmate Name: DELGADO, JORGE H

Address: 307 RATHBURN RD, GRANBY, NY

Birth Date: 12/07/96

Arrest Number: 8595

Time/Date: 15:34:00 – 10/06/22

Loe. of Arrest: 44 E 7TH ST

Offense Date: 14:40:44 – 10/06/22

Statute: PL145.05.02 EF3 (7006)

Booking Number: 8617

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CRIM MISCHIEF 3 :PROPERTY> $250

On 10/06/2022 at 3:34 PM, Jorge H. Delgado was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree following an investigation into a harassment complaint. J. Delgado was released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/20/2022 at 9:30 AM in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: HEWITT, BRENDA L

Address: 91 HAMILTON ST 17A, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 08/26/63

Arrest Number: 8590

Time/Date: 12:16:48 – 10/06/22

Loe. of Arrest: 341 STRT 104; WALMART

Offense Date: 12:16:27 10/06/22

Statute: PL140.10.0A BM3 (6321)

Booking Number: 8612

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CRIM TRESPASS 3RD:ENCLSD PROP

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...