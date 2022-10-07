Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 9/30/22 – 10/3/22

Inmate Name: BONNER, TIMOTHY R

Address: 42 SW 9TH ST, APT 1, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 07 /18/80

Arrest Number: 8526

Time/Date: 14:58:15 – 10/01/22

Loe. of Arrest: 276 W 1 ST ST; PAULS BIG M

Offense Date:

14:58:15 – 10/01/22

Statute:

PL140.10.0A BM3 (6321)

Booking Number: 8546

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CRIM TRESPASS 3RD:ENCLSD PROP

On 10/01/2022 at approximately 03:00 p.m., Timothy R. Bonner was arrested for Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree following a complaint where he did enter a building that he was previously trespassed from. Bonner was later released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/20/2022 at 09:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.

Inmate Name: DECARE, TROY T

Address: 115 E ONEIDA ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 02/17 /90

Arrest Number: 8539

Time/Date: 12:39:34 – 10/03/22

Loe. of Arrest: 29 E CAYUGA ST; LAKEVIEW MENTAL HEALTH

Offense Date

12:39:34 – 10/03/22

Statute: CPL120.60.01 90 (7264)

Booking Number: 8559

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST

On 10/3/22 at about 12:35hrs Troy Decare was arrested on an Active Oswego City arrest Warrant. T. Decare was held awaiting arraignment.

Inmate Name: KLOCK, AMANDA L

Address: 150 E SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 06/15/84

Arrest Number: 8543

Time/Date: 17:55:00 – 10/03/22

Loe. of Arrest: E BRIDGE ST & E 6TH ST

Offense Date: 17:59:07 – 10/03/22

Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Booking Number: 8563

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 10/03/2022 at 5:55 p.m., Amanda L. Klock was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court by the Honorable Judge Metcalf. Klock was processed on her charges and transported to Oswego County Jail where she was to be held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.

-Arrest Number: 8544

Time/Date: 17:57:00 – 10/03/22

Loe. of Arrest: E BRIDGE ST & E 6TH ST

Offense Date: 17:57:00 – 10/03/22

Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266)

Booking Number: 8564

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT

On 10/3/2022 at approximately 17:57 hours, Amanda Klock was arrested on an Active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court.

Klock was processed at OPD and was transported to OCJ where she was held pending her arraignment.

Inmate Name: PALMER, DANIELLE M

Address: HOMELESS, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 12/17 /82

Arrest Number: 8527

Time/Date: 16:14:52 – 10/01/22

Loe. of Arrest: 341 STRT 104; WALMART

Offense Date: 16:14:52 10/01/22

Statute: PL140.10.0A BM3 (6321)

Booking Number: 8547

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CRIM TRESPASS 3RD:ENCLSD PROP

Inmate Name: STOCKWELL, AMANDA L

Address: 80 E UTICA ST, OSWEGO, NY

Birth Date: 05/27 /83

Arrest Number: 8533

Time/Date: 14:26:00 10/02/22

Loe. of Arrest: 80 E UTICA ST

Offense Date: 13:31:57 – 10/02/22

Statute: 16:14:52 10/01/22 PL155.25 AMO (2172)

PL215.50.03 AM2 (2383)

PETIT LARCENY

-Booking Number: 8553

Agency: OPD

Offense Description:

CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND:DISOBEY CRT

On 10/02/2022 at 2:26 p.m., Amanda L. Stockwell was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree following an investigation into a domestic dispute. Stockwell was held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...