Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 4/28 through 5/4/2023

OSWEGO COUNTY – May 5, 2023

On 4/28/23 at 12:50 p.m., Richard R. Stagles, 37, of 14568 Lake Street, Sterling, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Auburn, Cayuga County. Mr. Stagles was turned over to the Auburn Police Dept. for further processing.

On 4/28/23 at 3:03 p.m., Daniel P. Springer, 33, of 29 Bella Rd., Pulaski, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Richland. Mr. Springer was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 4/28/23 at 3:42 p.m., Devon R. Freebern, 23, of 390 CR 51A, Scriba, NY was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd degree, a class B felony and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 4th degree, a class A misdemeanor following a traffic stop in the Town of Volney. Mr. Freebern was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 4/28/23 at 5:07 p.m., Johann M. Ambach, 29, of 956 S 1st Street, Fulton, NY was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Scriba. Mr. Ambach was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 4/29/23 at 3:14 a.m., Bridget P. Monzel, 40, of 112 ½ W 2nd Street South, Fulton, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Town of Granby Court. Ms. Monzel was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 4/29/23 at 11:26 a.m., Kayla M. Mullin, 25, of 1734 SR 264, Fulton, NY was arrested for 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child following an incident in the Town of Palermo. Ms. Mullin is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 5/13/23.

On 4/30/23 at 11:55 a.m., Ian D. Arnold, 20, of 636 66 Road, Hannibal, NY was arrested for Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Criminal Mischief following an incident in the Town of Hannibal. Mr. Arnold was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 4/30/23 at 2:58 p.m., Kenneth I Taylor, 35, of 5 Carter Road, Hannibal, NY was arrested for Unlawful Imprisonment and Harassment, 2nd degree following an incident in the Town of Hannibal. Mr. Taylor was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 4/30/23 at 8:40 p.m., Rance O. Michaels Jr., 37, of 69 US Rt 11, Hastings, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Scriba. Mr. Michaels was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 4/30/23 at 9:15 p.m., Cassandra L. Lavalley, 34, of 4 Country Lane, Hannibal, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Scriba. Ms. Lavalley was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 4/30/23 at 11:40 p.m., Elizabeth R. Schell, 51, of 183 Joe Fultz Blvd., Scriba, NY was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree and Harassment, 2nd degree following an incident in the Town of Scriba. Ms. Schell was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/1/23 at 10:54 a.m., Ms. Schell was arrested for Menacing, 2nd degree and Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree following an incident in the Town Scriba. Ms. Schell was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/2/23 at 8:32 p.m., Dale K. Butler Jr., 41, of 172 Factory Road, Palermo, NY was arrested for 2 counts of Criminal Contempt, 1st degree, a class E felony: Aggravated Family Offense, a E felony and Harassment, 2nd degree following an incident in the Town of Scriba. Mr. Butler was arraigned in CAP Court and remanded to the OCJ.

On 5/2/23 at 9:04 p.m., Jimmie J. Kolb, 39, of 1320 CR 8, Granby, NY was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree and Harassment, 2nd degree following an incident in the Town of Granby. Mr. Kolb was arraigned in CAP Court and remanded to the OCJ.

On 5/3/23 at 6:34 p.m., Dennis J. Crisafulli, 35, of 352 State St., Fulton, NY was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident in the Town of Granby. Mr. Crisafulli is scheduled to be arraigned on 5/17/23 in CAP Court.

On 5/4/23 at 12:46 p.m., John Paul Barton, 42, of 1660 CR 26, Parish, NY was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th degree following a traffic stop in the Village of Parish. Mr. Barton will be arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/4/23 at 4:34 p.m., Christian T. Kingsley, 28, of 24 Birch Lane, Apt. 9D, Oswego, NY was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Scriba. Mr. Kingsley was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/4/23 at 7:27 p.m., Stephen A. Herzog, 38, of 69 CR 32, Hastings, NY was arrested based on 2 Bench Warrants issued out of the Town of West Monroe and a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego Police Dept. He was also arrested for Criminal Trespass, 2nd degree following an incident in the Town of Palermo. Mr. Herzog was arraigned in CAP Court and remanded to the OCJ.

On 5/4/23 at 8:55 p.m., Joshua M. Salisbury, 36, of unknown address was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Probation. Mr. Salisbury was arraigned in CAP Court.

