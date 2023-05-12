Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 5/5 Through 5/12/2023

OSWEGO – May 12, 2023

On 5/5/23 at 4:30 p.m., Nathanial J. Williams, 27, of 152 W 1st St. S, Fulton, NY was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Scriba. Mr. Williams was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/6/23 at 8:45 a.m., Nicole R. Coyle, 38, of 772 W Onondaga St., Syracuse, NY, and Ashley M. Weaver, 36, of 31 Park Street, Pulaski, NY, were arrested for Criminal Trespass, 3rd degree following an incident in the Village of Pulaski. Ms. Coyle and Ms. Weaver are scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 5/20/23.

On 5/6/23 at 3:57 p.m., Matthew T. Pluff, 36, of unknown address was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Scriba. Mr. Pluff was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/6/23 at 7:13 p.m., Riley James Ingoldby, 23, of 293 Bingham Road, Oswego, NY was arrested for Menacing Police/Peace Officer, a class D felony; Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 4th degree, a class A misdemeanor along with multiple VTL law charges following an incident in the Town of Granby. Mr. Ingoldby was arraigned in CAP Court and remanded to the OCJ.

At the same time, Mr. Ingoldby was arrested for Assault, 3rd degree; Reckless Endangerment, 2nd degree; Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Criminal Mischief, 3rd degree following a domestic dispute in the Town of Granby. Mr. Ingoldby was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/6/23 at 8:19 p.m., Codi G. Burke, 30, of 24 Phelps St., Lyons, NY was arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband, 1st degree following an incident in the OCJ. Mr. Burke is scheduled to be arraigned on 5/20/23 in Oswego City Court.

On 5/7/23 at 1:27 p.m., Brenda J. Fitzpatrick, 68, of 706 CR 85, Fulton, NY was arrested for Falsely Reporting an Incident following an incident in the Town of Granby. Ms. Fitzpatrick was arraigned in CAP Court on 5/8/23.

On 5/8/23 at 3:45 a.m., Gary K. Hendrickson, 50, of 976 CR 17, Constantia, NY was arrested for Menacing, 2nd degree; Reckless Endangerment, 2nd degree; Aggravated Family Offense, a class E felony; Endangering the Welfare of a Child; Criminal Possession of a Weapon following an incident in the Town of Constantia. Mr. Hendrickson was arraigned in CAP Court and remanded to the OCJ.

On 5/8/23 at 11:41 a.m., Ava j. Delong, 19, of 1861 CR 4, Palermo, NY was arrested for Aggravated Harassment, 2nd degree following an incident in the Village of Mexico. Ms. Delong will be arraigned in CAP Court at a later date.

On 5/9/23 at 10:18 p.m., Rance O. Michaels Jr., 37, of 69 US Rt 11, Hastings, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Village of Central Square Court. Mr. Michaels was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/10/23 at 7:24 a.m., Sunshine A. Stoutenger, 43, of unknown address was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court. Ms. Stoutenger was turned over to the Oswego Police Dept. for further processing.

On 5/10/23 at 11:42 a.m., John P. Matzke, 44, of 275 Pinnacle Hill Rd., Fulton, NY was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree following an incident in the Town of Granby. Mr. Matzke is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/10/23 at 1:29 p.m., Robert K. Weaver, 34, of 69 Larned Rd., Pennellville, NY was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd degree, a class D felony (Deface weapon) and Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd degree, a class D felony (Previous conviction) following an incident in the Village of Phoenix. Mr. Weaver was arraigned in CAP Court and remanded to the OCJ.

On 5/10/23 at 6:56 p.m., Timothy S. Peck, 42, of 1559 US Rt 11, Hastings, NY was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Palermo Town Court. Mr. Peck was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/10/23 at 11:36 p.m., Nicholas M. Whalen, 33, of 301 Peat Bed Rd., Hannibal, NY was arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor following a traffic stop in the Town of Volney. Mr. Whalen is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 5/25/23.

On 5/11/23 at 1:41 a.m., Ashly M. Gristwood, 35, of unknown address was arrested for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, 4th degree, a class E felony and Criminal Possession of a Firearm, a class E felony following an incident in the Village of Cleveland. Ms. Gristwood is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 5/25/23.

On 5/11/23 at 12:18 p.m., Jamie L. Alexander, 34, of 1344 CR 11, West Monroe, NY was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court. Ms. Alexander was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/11/23 at 5:31 p.m., Michael D. Schirm, 45, of 10 Walter Street, Oswego, NY was arrested for Unlawful Dissemination or Publication of an Intimate Image, a class A misdemeanor stemming from an incident in the Village of Hannibal. Mr. Schirm was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/12/23 Jackie L. Weisbrod-Moore, 49, of 11 South 7th Street, Fulton, NY was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of Village of Central Square Court. Ms. Weisbrod-Moore was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 5/12/23 at 10:24 a.m., Keith Hicks, 50, of unknown address was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Mexico Town Court. Mr. Hicks is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...