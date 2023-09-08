Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 9/1/ through 9/7/2023

On 9/1/23 at 11:03 a.m., Tiffany M. White, 33, of Redfield was arrested based on a Felony Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego County Court. Ms. White was arraigned in Oswego County Court.

On 9/1/23 at 3:07 p.m., Summer Babcock, 19, of Volney and June Amber Woodcock, 20, of Oswego were arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident in the Town of Granby. Ms. Babcock and Ms. Woodcock are scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 9/15/23.

On 9/2/23 at 7:04 p.m., Luis Nunez, 71, of Orwell was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4th degree and Harassment, 2nd degree following an incident in the Town of Richland. Mr. Nunez is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 9/16/23.

On 9/3/23 at 12:55 a.m., Diana E. Ellis, 23, of Hastings was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Hastings. Ms. Ellis was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 9/3/23 at 11:38 a.m., Joshua A. Caufield, 34, of Volney was arrested for Criminal Contempt, 2nd degree following an incident in the Town of Volney. Mr. Caufield is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 9/17/23.

On 9/3/23 at 6:22 p.m., Keri L. Kneeskern, 41, of Sullivan, NY was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, 7th degree following an incident in the Town of Volney. Ms. Kneeskern is scheduled to be arraigned in CAP Court on 9/17/23.

On 9/4/23 at 3:29 p.m., Genny M. Smith, 38, of Scriba was arrested based on two Family Court Warrants and one Bench Warrant issued out of the City of Oswego. Ms. Smith was arraigned in Cap Court.

On 9/4/23 at 11:20 p.m., Brandon D. Schill, 22, of Richland was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Richland. Mr. Schill was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 9/5/23 at 10:11 a.m., Ryan Michael Delaney, 29, of Oswego was arrested for Menacing, 3rd degree and Criminal Mischief, 4th degree following an incident in the Town of Scriba. Mr. Delaney was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 9/5/23 at 6:00 p.m., Gregory Allen Hendrickson, 37, of Florence, NY was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of the Town of Parish. Mr. Hendrickson was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 9/5/23 at 8:35 p.m., Michael A. Depaolo Jr., 38, of unknown address was arrested for Obstruction of Governmental Administration, 2nd degree and Resisting Arrest following an incident in the Town of Scriba. Mr. Depaola was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 9/6/23 at 7:59 p.m., Tyson R. Ryder, 44, of Palermo was arrested for Criminal Mischief, 4th degree and Criminal Tampering, 3rd degree following an incident in the Town of Palermo. Mr. Ryder was arraigned in CAP Court.

On 9/7/23 at 3:34 p.m., Paige M. Perl, 28, of Granby was arrested based on an Arrest Warrant issued out of the Town of Granby. Ms. Perl was arraigned in CAP Court.

