ALBANY, NY – Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R,C,I-Pulaski) wrote to Speaker Carl Heastie calling for him to convene a special session to take a vote on the immediate impeachment of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

A copy of the letter is available here.

“The investigation into sexual harassment allegations and report issued Tuesday by Attorney General Letitia James confirm the governor acted in a reckless and repugnant manner unfit for the highest office of the state,” Barclay in the letter. “While the Assembly has undertaken its own impeachment investigation, the details revealed by the attorney general and independent investigators are too appalling to ignore and warrant swift and decisive action.”

The Assembly Minority Conference called for impeachment proceedings levied against Gov. Cuomo to include allegations of sexual misconduct in March. At that point, Gov. Cuomo was already being investigated for his failure to keep residents of adult-care facilities safe from COVID-19.

“In short, Andrew Cuomo has lost the trust and credibility needed to lead this state. His defiant response today indicates he has no intention of accepting responsibility for his actions. It is now up to the Assembly to ensure accountability is forthcoming,”

Barclay said.

Press release from the Assembly Minority Conference.

Print this entry

Like this: Like Loading...

Related