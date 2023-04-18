ALBANY – The Assembly Republican members on the Oversight, Analysis and Investigation Committee – Ranking Member Joesph Angelino (R,C-Norwich) and Assemblyman Matt Slater (R,C-Yorktown) – today called on their Majority Conference colleagues to launch an investigation into Gov. Kathy Hochul’s unprecedented $2 million expenditure to outside consultants for assistance with the State of the State Address in 2022 and 2023.

In a letter to Committee Chairman Clyde Vanel, Assemblymen Angelino and Slater expressed their concerns about millions of taxpayer dollars being used to hire outside companies for work that is typically handled by employees of the governor’s office. They called for the Oversight, Analysis and Investigation Committee to investigate the expenditures for any potential impropriety.

“With the number of staff, professional employees and resources Gov. Hochul has at her disposal, it is beyond comprehension why her office would deem it necessary to pay outside companies $2 million to develop her vision for the state,” Assemblyman Angelino said. “This Committee has a responsibility to the people of New York to ensure state government works on their behalf. I encourage my colleagues to fulfill that obligation.”

“This isn’t the first time the governor has taken liberties with taxpayer dollars in areas that appear to benefit only her. From questionable use of state aircraft to lucrative contracts awarded to major donors, there’s a pattern that should be addressed,” Assemblyman Slater said. “Paying $2 million for consultants to generate the State of the State Address is highly unusual, completely unnecessary and demands answers from this administration.”

A copy of the letter is available here.

