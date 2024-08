Statement from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay on Democrats Canceling Monday’s Legislative Session

“Assembly Democrats were elected to do a job, and they’re running from it. There is a crisis going on. When has it been more important for us to act, to legislate or to lead? I thought last week was embarrassing, when the Assembly was in session for fewer than three hours over three days. But today we’ve reached a new low.”

