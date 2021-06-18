Statement from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay

“The state Capitol has been closed to visitors for more than a year. While we are happy to see the Capitol reopen to the public, the decision to finally let people back into the center of state government is long overdue.

The Assembly Republican Conference called for public access to the building to be restored nearly two months ago. The public’s presence and voice plays an integral role in the functioning of state government and they never should have been excluded. It is a shame that the building remained closed during the entire legislative session.

Sadly, Gov. Cuomo dragged his feet and needlessly kept the building closed, even as COVID-19 rates dropped and vaccination rates soared. In doing so, he did a great disservice to New Yorkers eager to participate in state government.”

