STATEMENT FROM ASSEMBLY REPUBLICAN LEADER WILL BARCLAY
“In the wake of mounting sexual harassment allegations and a potentially criminal nursing home cover-up, Andrew Cuomo has offered excuses, explanations and half-hearted apologies.
He must now offer his immediate resignation.
Assembly Republicans called for an Impeachment Commission two weeks ago, when it became clear the public was deceived about the nursing home tragedy which claimed the lives of more than 15,000 seniors. Since that time, multiple women have courageously stepped forward with disturbing accounts of harassment, describing personal encounters with the governor that have been both abusive and unacceptable. Democrat majorities have shown no support for an Impeachment Commission and have still failed to utilize legislative powers to begin hearings and investigations.
Gov. Cuomo says he has no intention of resigning. He and his team would prefer New Yorkers to sit back and wait for the attorney general to conduct her work.
But waiting is no longer a luxury that can be afforded to a governor who has lost our trust. The Cuomo Administration is out of excuses, out of credibility and out of time. For the 213 members of the Legislature, our path is clear: if the governor is unwilling to step down and resolve this himself, we must be prepared to do it for him.”
Cuomo can resign, whatever, he’s a corrupt corporate Democrat … but for the fascist Republicans to call for anybody’s resignation? Ridiculous. Will Barclay should resign. Why? The United States of America doesn’t need rich representatives of the rich to represent it in any capacity. Will Barclay literally supports the fascist Donald Trump and the fascist insurrection which tried to overthrow what’s left of American democracy. Will Barclay is a rich oligarch who serves the interests of even richer oligarchs … and the local fascist police establishment represented in grotesque figures like Don Hilton. Barclay’s opportunism vis a vis Cuomo is painfully transparent. Progressives will cheer when Cuomo resigns … but for Republicans, the fascists even worse than Cuomo, to make moralistic calls for resignations is almost funny, were it not so absurd. Peace.