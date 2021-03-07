STATEMENT FROM ASSEMBLY REPUBLICAN LEADER WILL BARCLAY

“In the wake of mounting sexual harassment allegations and a potentially criminal nursing home cover-up, Andrew Cuomo has offered excuses, explanations and half-hearted apologies.

He must now offer his immediate resignation.

Assembly Republicans called for an Impeachment Commission two weeks ago, when it became clear the public was deceived about the nursing home tragedy which claimed the lives of more than 15,000 seniors. Since that time, multiple women have courageously stepped forward with disturbing accounts of harassment, describing personal encounters with the governor that have been both abusive and unacceptable. Democrat majorities have shown no support for an Impeachment Commission and have still failed to utilize legislative powers to begin hearings and investigations.

Gov. Cuomo says he has no intention of resigning. He and his team would prefer New Yorkers to sit back and wait for the attorney general to conduct her work.

But waiting is no longer a luxury that can be afforded to a governor who has lost our trust. The Cuomo Administration is out of excuses, out of credibility and out of time. For the 213 members of the Legislature, our path is clear: if the governor is unwilling to step down and resolve this himself, we must be prepared to do it for him.”

