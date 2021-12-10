Barclay: NYC Vote To Grant Non-Citizens Voting Rights Undermines Elections, Diminishes Value Of American Citizenship

STATEMENT FROM ASSEMBLY MINORITY LEADER WILL BARCLAY ON NYC COUNCIL’S DECISION GRANTING NONCITIZENS VOTING RIGHTS

“[Yesterday]’s vote by the NYC Council undermines our elections and diminishes the value of American citizenship. The agenda of liberal Democrats keeps moving in a more radical, extremist and dangerous direction. This is just the latest example. Their action to allow 800,000 noncitizens to vote will not withstand a legal challenge, but then again, the laws that govern our state have never been a priority for them. I, along with my colleagues in the Assembly Minority Conference, will do everything possible to make sure this legislation is stopped in its tracks.”

