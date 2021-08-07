STATEMENT FROM ASSEMBLY MINORITY LEADER WILL BARCLAY
“On Tuesday, the state attorney general issued a scathing report confirming Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. The governor has since responded with a bizarre video montage showing him kissing friends, and has now sent out his attorneys to publicly discredit his accusers and undermine the attorney general’s investigators.
This would be shocking anywhere else, but it’s the unfortunate standard-operating-procedure for the Cuomo Administration. The governor is in complete free-fall. [Yesterday]’s desperate attempt to offer more explanations and excuses won’t change any minds, nor will it change the course that ends with his removal from office.”
Discover more from Oswego County Today
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.
The fact that corporate Democrat Andrew Cuomo is a serial harasser of women does not translate into some kind of political benefit for the fascist Republicans. Barclay is right to call for Cuomo’s resignation … and wrong to delay his own. Progressive Democrats and progressive independents oppose both Andrew Cuomo and Will Barclay. Cuomo should resign. Barclay should too.
…and Barclay should step down for exactly what reason?
I’ll tell you why……He was on trumps side the whole time….We can have a president that can grab them by ——- . Pay the prostitution fees too women …. But will thinks that’s ok
You have no evidence Barclay approves of anything President Trump ever said or did prior to his presidency. All I continue to hear from you leftists, is Trump derangement syndrome. Just be happy now. Biden was installed, and you now have your inflation, higher gas prices, higher world disapproval, an out of control border, a clueless President and VP, etc. Smile, and be happy.
That’s because Trump run this country into the dirt…. Wake up and accept reality sparky