STATEMENT FROM ASSEMBLY MINORITY LEADER WILL BARCLAY

“On Tuesday, the state attorney general issued a scathing report confirming Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. The governor has since responded with a bizarre video montage showing him kissing friends, and has now sent out his attorneys to publicly discredit his accusers and undermine the attorney general’s investigators.

This would be shocking anywhere else, but it’s the unfortunate standard-operating-procedure for the Cuomo Administration. The governor is in complete free-fall. [Yesterday]’s desperate attempt to offer more explanations and excuses won’t change any minds, nor will it change the course that ends with his removal from office.”

