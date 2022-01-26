STATEMENT FROM ASSEMBLY REPUBLICAN LEADER WILL BARCLAY ON STATE APPELLATE COURT’S MASK MANDATE RULING
“The confusion and chaos surrounding Gov. Hochul’s overreaching mask mandate reached an unfortunate peak today. A state Supreme Court judge struck down the requirement yesterday. And in the aftermath, conflicting messages from state officials provided no answers for the students, parents and communities searching for clarity. From the beginning, I have said that unilateral requirements like the one being forced onto New Yorkers by the Hochul Administration are decisions that should remain at the local level. The Appellate Division has granted a stay of the governor’s order, but it’s time for all of us to move on from mandates, fear and confusion.”
“….it’s time for all of us to move on from mandates….” W. Barclay
…..including the vaccine mandates for attending school? GO FLY A KITE!
Vaccines required for day care, pre-K, and school attendance:
Diphtheria and Tetanus toxoid-containing vaccine and Pertussis vaccine (DTaP or Tdap)
Hepatitis B vaccine
Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine (MMR)
Polio vaccine
Varicella (Chickenpox) vaccine
Additional vaccines required for middle school and high school
Tdap vaccine for Grades 6-12
Meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MenACWY) for Grades 7-12
Students in Grade 12 need an additional booster dose of MenACWY on or after their 16th birthday
Additional vaccines required for day care and pre-K
Haemophilus influenzae type b conjugate vaccine (HiB)
Pneumococcal Conjugate vaccine (PCV)
