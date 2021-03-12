STATEMENT FROM ASSEMBLY MINORITY LEADER WILL BARCLAY

“While I welcome the decision to launch an impeachment investigation to look into alleged misconduct by Gov. Cuomo, the Assembly Committee on Judiciary must proceed with urgency. Republicans have called for impeachment investigations for weeks. Now that Democrats have finally recognized the need, the committee’s work must move expeditiously and it must provide a deadline, details and the defined process the investigation will take.

Assembly Republicans offered an impeachment resolution that provided a clear path and the opportunity for an immediate vote. The Committee on Judiciary’s investigation cannot be used as a mechanism to buy more time. We have a budget to develop, a public health crisis to deal with and the state’s economic recovery to advance.

Andrew Cuomo no longer has the trust and credibility to serve as governor of this state. An impeachment investigation is a significant step. But, Assembly Democrats must acknowledge that time is of the essence and that time has run out on Andrew Cuomo.”

