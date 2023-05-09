ALBANY – Following is a statement from New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay:

“Gary Finch was a true gentleman and dear friend, and I am deeply saddened to learn of his passing. He retired from the Assembly three years ago, but his death evokes a deep sense of loss for our Conference and the entire state Legislature.

For 10 terms in office, Gary represented the people of his district with distinction. He loved his home region of Cayuga County and proudly served his community long before becoming a member of the state Assembly. His intelligence and charm were rare traits in Albany’s often-contentious political climate, and he was deeply respected by members on both sides of the aisle.

On behalf of the entire Assembly Republican Conference, I want to extend my sincere condolences to his wife, Marcia, his family, and loved ones during this time.

Serving with Gary provided some of the most valuable lessons of my career. Knowing Gary as a friend provided some of the most valuable memories of my life. He will be missed by all who knew him.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related