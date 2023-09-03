Gillibrand Announces Completion Of Visits To All 62 New York Counties In 2023

NEW YORK – Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced that she has visited New York State’s 62 counties in 2023:

“Visiting every one of New York State’s 62 counties is important to understanding the issues facing our communities. From small business owners in New York City to farmers across Upstate to families in every community focused on health care, jobs and education, New Yorkers face many challenges and meeting with them face to face helps me be a better senator. I am honored to represent New Yorkers and I am committed to fighting for families from every corner of our state.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...