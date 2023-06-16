WASHINGTON, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $498,435 in federal funding for three New York cultural institutions from the Museum Grants for African American History and Culture (AAHC) Program. The funding was allocated through the Institute of Museum and Library Services and will be used to build the capacity of African American museums, support the growth and development of museum professionals at African American museums and bolster community-based programming.

The AAHC program supports projects that nurture museum professionals, build institutional capacity, and increase access to museum and archival collections at African American museums and Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“This funding will ensure that New Yorkers have access to cultural resources and community-based programs supported by these institutions that celebrate African American history,” said Senator Gillibrand. “These programs are an investment in our future that will also preserve our state’s culturally rich past. I am proud to have advocated for this funding.”

A full list of recipients is below:

Recipient Award Amount Matching Amount County Purpose The National Jazz Museum in Harlem $99,935 New York County Diversify and attract audiences through an online video series highlighting jazz as a uniquely American art form. Jazz musicians, educators, and historians will present each topic and provide historical context. Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission $100,000 $66,750 Erie County Build the capacity of five African American anchor institutions in Buffalo, New York. Representatives will produce a Visitor Experience Plan that will shape future exhibitions and public wayfinding in the corridor. Louis Armstrong House Museum $298,500 $300,500 Queens County Build staff capacity to activate the Armstrong Center. Staff will develop a plan focused on reaching the local community. Staff, jazz artists and historians, and neighbors will create a tour presented in English and Spanish.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related