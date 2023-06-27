Gillibrand Announces New York To Receive Over Half A Billion In Federal Funding To Expand Broadband Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced that New York State will receive $664,618,251.49 in federal funding authorized by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand access to broadband. The funding was allocated through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program and will bring high-speed internet access to underserved communities across the state.

“Limited access to reliable high-speed internet makes it harder for kids to do their homework, for seniors to access telehealth appointments, and for workers to take advantage of remote employment opportunities,” said Senator Gillibrand. “High-quality internet is no longer a luxury – it is a necessity for everyday life. This $664+ million in funding will bring broadband to communities across New York that have lacked access for years, spur economic growth, and improve quality of life for New York families. I am proud to have fought to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to secure this funding for our state and I will keep fighting for federal resources to close the digital divide once and for all.”

Gillibrand has long fought to bring reliable internet access to every community in the state. She worked to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the American Rescue Plan, which together with other Biden administration efforts have delivered over $1.5 billion in federal funding for high-speed internet infrastructure in New York, including $100 million though the Capital Projects Fund, over $9 million for tribal communities through the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program, over $31 million for rural communities through the ReConnect Loan and Grant Program, and over $14 million for unserved and underserved communities through the Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program.

More information about the BEAD program is available here.

