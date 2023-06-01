Gillibrand Announces Over $21 Million For Head Start Projects In New York State

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $21,783,200 in federal funding for Head Start programs in New York State. The funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will be used to support child care and support services for families.

“Head Start programs ensure that young children are equipped with the resources they need to be set up for success later in life,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This federal funding will help ensure that young children and their families have access to high-quality early childhood education and support services.”

Head Start programs ensure that low-income children from birth to age five have access to comprehensive child development programs, as well as support services for their families. These programs primarily serve pregnant women, infants, and toddlers and offer early education, health screenings, social and emotional health services, nutrition services, social services, and services for children with disabilities.

A full list of recipients is below:

Grantee Name Award Amount Location Chautauqua Opportunities Inc. $5,117,322 Dunkirk Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency, Inc. $10,733,366 Utica City School District of the City of Niagara Falls $2,256,804 Niagara Falls Pathstone Corporation $2,447,100 Rochester Catholic Charities Neighborhood Services, Inc. $1,228,608

