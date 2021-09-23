Gillibrand Announces Over $270,000 In Federal Funding To Fight Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence

WASHINGTON D.C. – Yesterday, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $270,782 in federal funding for programming to help end domestic violence and sexual assault.

The funding was authorized through the Office on Violence Against Women’s State and Territory Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalitions Program and will support organizations that work to end domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking. The New York State Coalition Against Sexual Assault and the New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence will receive funds.

“Domestic violence organizations like NYSCASA and NYSCADV provide invaluable services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault across New York State,” said Senator Gillibrand. “I’m proud to be a part of the fight against sexual violence and will continue fighting to ensure that these organizations have the resources they need to aid survivors.”

“Domestic violence advocates across New York work tirelessly to provide a range of critical services for survivors including safety planning, hotlines, shelter, and assistance with navigating systems,” said Connie Neal, Executive Director of the New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “The grant will support training and coordination of services, and will also increase the capacity of advocacy programs to address emerging issues like tech safety. We are building a stronger network of domestic violence services throughout the state and are deeply grateful for this award.”

“The New York State Coalition Against Sexual Assault is grateful for this grant award,” said Joanne Zannoni, Executive Director of the New York State Coalition Against Sexual Assault. “This funding allows us to strengthen appropriate responses and options for victims/survivors of sexual violence and exploitation. A key focus of this work is educating decision-makers about survivors’ needs, as well as the impacts of existing or proposed policies and procedures on sexual assault victims.”

Press release from Kirsten Gillibrand’s office.

