WASHINGTON D.C. – Yesterday, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand joined colleagues to announce the reintroduction of the Democracy for All Amendment next week.

The constitutional amendment would overturn the Supreme Court’s Citizens United v. FEC decision and other decisions around campaign finance that have led to an influx of dark money in politics.

According to Gillibrand, these decisions have wrongfully equated money with free speech, and unfairly determined that big, wealthy corporations have the same First Amendment rights as people. The amendment would enshrine in the Constitution the right of the American people to regulate the raising and spending of funds in public elections, curb the concentration of political influence held by the wealthiest Americans, and empower Congress and states to set reasonable campaign finance rules and limit corporate spending.

“In the 11 years since the Citizens United ruling, dark money from foreign powers and special interests has flooded into our elections and eroded the sanctity of our democracy,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This amendment would limit the ability of corporations and foreign actors to influence our government and get power back where it belongs – with the American people.”

Senator Gillibrand has been a leader in government transparency and accountability since her first election to the House in 2006. She was the first member of Congress to post her official meetings, personal financial disclosures, earmark requests, and taxes online. In 2019, Gillibrand rolled out a Clean Elections Plan to create publicly funded federal elections. Gillibrand is also an original co-sponsor of the For the People Act, a once-in-a-generation anti-corruption and government ethics reform bill.

U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Charles Schumer (D-NY), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Ed Markey (D-MA), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Bob Casey (D-PA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Jack Reed (D-RI) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) are also cosponsors of the Democracy for All Amendment.

Press release from Kirsten Gillibrand’s press office.

