Gillibrand Joins Bipartisan Senate Delegation Visit To Israel And Abraham Accords Countries

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced she is taking part in a bipartisan delegation visit to the Abraham Accords member countries of Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Morocco.

In visiting these countries, Gillibrand will see firsthand how the Abraham Accords have led to historic regional cooperation and normalization, and she will engage in dialogue on how the Abraham Accords can be enhanced and expanded to other countries.

Gillibrand will join Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV), James Lankford (R-OK), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Ted Budd (R-NC), Dan Sullivan (R-AK) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) on the visit.

“The signing of the Abraham Accords was a historic milestone in forging a lasting peace in the Middle East,” Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said. “The normalization of diplomatic relations between Israel and its Arab partners has encouraged cooperation, economic prosperity and increased security in the region. I am proud to be part of this bipartisan coalition to the countries in the Abraham Accords and I look forward to bringing lessons learned on this trip to my work on the Senate Armed Services and Intelligence Committees, where I’m working to increase the national security of the United States and our allies.”

Senator Gillibrand has been a steadfast supporter of Israel throughout her Senate career. In her role on the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gillibrand annually leads the bipartisan effort to fund U.S.-Israeli cooperative missile defense programs, which support Israel’s ability to defend itself against missile and rocket attacks. For several years, she has helped secure at least $500 million annually for these important programs.

