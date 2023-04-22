WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Mike Rounds (R-SD) led a bipartisan group of 41 senators in calling for $500 million to fully fund U.S.-Israel cooperative missile defense programs in the Defense Appropriations bill for Fiscal Year 2024. Israel’s missile defense system is made up of four operational layers: Iron Dome, David’s Sling, Arrow 2 and now Arrow 3. In addition to contributing to ballistic missile defense, these systems play an important role in countering hostile unmanned aerial systems.

“Continued support of the U.S.-Israel collaborative defense programs is critical to meeting the United States’ and Israel’s national security needs,” wrote the senators. “In addition to ballistic missile defense, this $500 million in federal funding will continue critical work on these air defense systems that can help counter hostile unmanned aerial systems. Together, these programs confront the compelling challenges facing both Israel and the United States and represent the enduring friendship of our nations.”

Senators Gillibrand and Rounds have long led this bipartisan letter in support of U.S.-Israeli cooperative missile defense programs, which advance U.S. national security interests by supporting Israel’s ability to defend itself against missile and rocket attacks. For several years, the senators have led letters that have secured at least $500 million annually for these important programs. In the Senate, Gillibrand has led the letter dating back to at least 2012.

In addition to Senators Gillibrand and Rounds, the letter was signed by Senators Baldwin (D-WI), Bennet (D-CO), Blumenthal (D-CT), Booker (D-NJ), Brown (D-OH), Budd (R-NC), Cantwell (D-WA), Cardin (D-MD), Casey (D-PA), Coons (D-DE), Cortez Masto (D-NV), Cramer (R-ND), Duckworth (D-IL), Feinstein (D-CA), Fetterman (D-PA), Hassan (D-NH), Hickenlooper (D-CO), Kaine (D-VA), Kelly (D-AZ), Klobuchar (D-MN), Lankford (R-OK), Luján (D-NM), Markey (D-MA), Marshall (R-KS), Merkley (D-OR), Ossoff (D-GA), Padilla (D-CA), Peters (D-MI), Rosen (D-NV), Rubio (R-FL), Schatz (D-HI), Scott (R-FL), Sinema (I-AZ), Smith (D-MN), Stabenow (D-MI), Thune (R-SD), Vance (R-OH), Warner (D-VA), and Wyden (D-OR).

