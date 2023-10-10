Gillibrand Statement Following Briefing With Acting Under Secretary Of Defense On Security Situation In Israel

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following a briefing with Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Sasha Baker about the security situation in Israel, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, member of the Senate Armed Services and Intelligence Committees, issued the following statement:

“Yesterday, I spoke with DOD leadership regarding the current situation in Israel. I was glad to hear that we are already acting to fill critical munitions needs for the Iron Dome system that protects Israeli civilians from rocket and missile attacks. I will continue to monitor the situation closely and support efforts to aid Israel and secure the release of all hostages.”

Senator Gillibrand has long led a bipartisan letter in support of U.S.-Israeli cooperative missile defense programs, which advance U.S. national security interests by supporting Israel’s ability to defend itself against missile and rocket attacks. For several years, Senator Gillibrand has secured at least $500 million annually for these important programs. In the Senate, Gillibrand has led the push for these programs dating back to at least 2012.

