Gillibrand: Statement On Attacks In Kabul

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, chairwoman of the Personnel Subcommittee on the Senate Armed Services Committee, issued the following statement on the terror attacks in Kabul:

“I continue to closely monitor the situation in Kabul and will stay in contact with our intelligence and defense officials about the details surrounding today’s horrific attack. My thoughts are with the brave service members and innocent Afghans killed and wounded in this terror attack. The safety of brave U.S. service members carrying out this dangerous mission, including those from New York’s 10th Mountain Division, and the remaining U.S. citizens, must remain our top priority as we continue the evacuation of all Americans, SIVs and at-risk Afghans.”

