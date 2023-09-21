Gillibrand Statement On Biden Administration Granting Tps Designation To Venezuelans, Enabling Them To Work

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand issued the following statement regarding the Biden administration redesignating Venezuela for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), which will enable Venezuelans in the U.S. access to work permits:

“I am grateful that the Biden administration has heeded our call to redesignate Venezuela for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), which will enable more Venezuelan nationals who have sought asylum in New York to access work permits more quickly. Allowing these men and women to work is common sense – it will enable these individuals and families to find safe and legal work, pay their taxes and expenses, and will ultimately relieve some of the pressure on our city and state. This will remain a complex humanitarian challenge, but I’m confident that our local, state and federal officials will continue to work together to meet it.”

In July 2023, Senator Gillibrand co-led a letter with 25 of her colleagues to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas calling on the administration to redesignate Venezuela for Temporary Protected Status.

