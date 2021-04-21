WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, welcomed the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s announcement that it would extend universal free school meals through the 2021-2022 school year.

Previously, the USDA extended child nutrition program waivers that provided universal free school meals through September 30.

Senators Gillibrand and Murkowski (R-AK) recently announced a bipartisan bill to expand the USDA Summer Food Service Program, which provides low-income children with nutritious meals during the summer, after school, and when school is closed for vacations or emergencies.

“Extending universal free school meals through the next school year gives millions of families the peace of mind they need about where their children can continue getting a healthy and reliable meal,” Gillibrand said. “I welcome the USDA’s announcement, which sets the stage for lawmakers to go further and make universal free school meals a permanent reality because no matter the circumstances, none of our children should ever go hungry.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related