WASHINGTON, DC – Following is a weekly newsletter from U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

1. Preserving the Finger Lakes

The Finger Lakes are a national treasure and are home to beautiful landscapes, rich history and thriving small businesses.

Kirsten visited the region to announce her Finger Lakes National Heritage Area Act, a bill that would designate the Finger Lakes region as a National Heritage Area, which recognizes a region’s natural, cultural, or historic significance. This designation would promote tourism and help ensure that the area is preserved for generations to come.

2. Hot laps around the track

Kirsten visited the Watkins Glen International race track to meet with NASCAR leadership to discuss federal issues of concern, tour the facilities, and take laps around the track ahead of this weekend’s race.

3. Sharing a cold one with brewers

Kirsten sat down for a roundtable discussion with New York brewers at Brewery Ommegang and Upstate Brewing Company to learn more about their needs ahead of the upcoming Farm Bill.

4. Visiting New York farmers…

Kirsten visited Main Street Farms in Cortland and Willow Creek Farm in Belmont to talk with farmers about their businesses and her support for New York’s agriculture industry.

5. …and meeting our farmers of the future

Kirsten toured the Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Hilltop Community Farm in Tioga County and learned more about their new solar array and their farm incubator program, which is helping aspiring farmers get started.

6. Chatting with small business leaders

Kirsten stopped by Beekman 1802 in Sharon Springs to learn about their goat milk-based skincare products and to have a roundtable discussion about supporting small businesses and local farms.

7. New York’s vintage engines

Kirsten visited the Northeast Classic Car Museum in Norwich and saw their collection of classic and vintage cars.

8. Glassblowing in Corning

On her road trip, Kirsten visited the historic Corning Museum of Glass and took part in a glassblowing class.

9. Visiting New York’s natural beauties

Kirsten is committed to preserving New York’s natural beauties. She went on a tour of the falls in Letchworth State Park and took in one of the country’s incredible landscapes.

10. Stopping by the county fair

Kirsten stopped by the Wyoming County Fair to see how the fair brings together agriculture, local food, small businesses, and great people.

11. Preparing New Yorkers for high-paying jobs

Kirsten toured SUNY Delhi and talked with school administrators and students about preparing New Yorkers for good careers in nursing, cyber, and other growing fields.

12. Billions for rural communities

Kirsten visited Salamanca and met with local elected officials to discuss her Rebuild Rural America Act, legislation that would invest $50 billion in rural economic development. The bill would help rural communities across New York revitalize schools, libraries, and community centers; expand child care and health care access; train workers for in-demand jobs; and rebuild aging infrastructure.

