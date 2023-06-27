Schumer, Gillibrand Announce Over $1.2 Million In Federal Funding For Fire Departments In New York State

NEW YORK – Today, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $1,223,040.65 in federal funding for fire departments across New York State. The funding will be used to provide protective gear, training, and supplies to emergency personnel across thirteen fire departments. This federal funding was administered through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG).

“From Hornell to Hamburg, our brave firefighters are always on the front lines risking their lives to protect our communities,” said Senator Schumer. “These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to ensure they have the equipment they need to keep themselves and our communities safe. I’ve fought my whole career to deliver resources for New York’s firefighters, and today’s funding will keep our fire department prepared to take on any emergency.”

“New York’s firefighters work tirelessly to protect our communities,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This federal funding will provide them with the equipment, training, and resources they need to stay safe as they respond to emergency situations. I will continue working to ensure that New York’s fire departments have what they need to continue defending our communities on the front lines.”

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG) is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The competitive grants are awarded to the applicants that most closely meet the program’s requirements and demonstrate a commitment to its priorities. The funding will be used to supplement the operations and safety of fire departments, including professional training, wellness programs, purchasing personal protective equipment and upgrading facilities and supplies.

Funding recipients listed below:

Organization City County Federal Funding City of Hornell Hornell Steuben County $110,979.42 City of Watervliet Watervliet Albany County $229,051.42 Enfield Volunteer Fire Company, Inc. Ithaca Tompkins County $106,666.66 City of Dunkirk Dunkirk Chautauqua County $76,007.61 Olcott Fire Company Inc Olcott Niagara County $19,226.66 Angola Inc, Village of Angola Erie County $56,170.47 Armor Volunteer Fire Co., Inc. Hamburg Erie County $98,048.57 West Seneca Fire District 2 West Seneca Erie County $180,342.85 Village of Heuvelton Heuvelton St. Lawrence County $98,460.00 St. Paul Boulevard Fire Association, Inc. Rochester Monroe County $109,271.09 City of Batavia Batavia Genesee County $28,817.82 Tribes Hill Fire Department Tribes Hill Montgomery County $37,142.85 South Onondaga Fire Department Nedrow Onondaga County $72,855.23

