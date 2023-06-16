Schumer, Gillibrand Announce Over $23 Million In Federal Funding For New York Airports

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $23,455,963 in federal funding for 13 New York airports, including $9,294,391 for the Syracuse Hancock International Airport. The funding was allocated through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and will be used to revitalize airports and enhance airfield safety.

“This significant federal investment will allow New York’s airports make much-needed improvements and help our local economies take off,” said Senator Schumer. “From Buffalo to Binghamton to Syracuse to Long Island, our local airports are gateways to the world, and I am proud to deliver this $23-plus million in federal funding that will give New York travelers the modern facilities they deserve and to help our economies soar and reach new heights.”

“New York’s airports serve millions of travelers each year,” said Senator Gillibrand. “They need to be safe, modern, and efficient in order to facilitate tourism and spur local economic growth, and that requires continued upgrades. I’m proud to be delivering these funds and I’ll keep fighting for resources to revitalize our airports.”

“Syracuse Hancock International Airport proudly serves as the safe, secure, and efficient gateway to Central New York and beyond,” said Syracuse Regional Airport Authority Executive Director Jason Terreri. “We greatly appreciate the efforts of Senator Gillibrand, Senator Schumer, and all congressional leaders who continue to advocate for funding to maintain critical airport infrastructure such as our taxiways.”

A full list of recipients is below:

Recipient Amount Purpose Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field $5,434,098 Construct/Extend/Improve Safety Area Greater Binghamton/Edwin A Link Field $1,000,000 Construct/Extend/Improve Safety Area Niagara Falls International $260,110 Conduct Airport Related Environmental Assessment/Plan/Study Buffalo Niagara International $1,485,109 Update Airport Master Plan or Study, Conduct or Update Miscellaneous Study Syracuse Hancock International $9,294,391 Rehabilitate Taxiway Lighting Cattaraugus County-Olean $137,484 Rehabilitate Apron, Construct or Improve Parking Lot Canandaigua $334,800 Obstructions Marking/Lighting/Removal Joseph Y Resnick $399,922 Rehabilitate Taxilane Columbia County $249,355 Rehabilitate Apron Columbia County $91,398 Reconstruct Taxiway Lighting Long Island MacArthur $2,711,717 Rehabilitate Terminal Building Malone-Dufort $90,640 Conduct or Update Miscellaneous Study Massena International-Richards Field $966,128 Reconstruct Taxiway Lighting, Install Runway Vertical/Visual Guidance System, Reconstruct Airfield Guidance Signs Adirondack Regional $175,048 Expand Apron Ticonderoga Municipal $825,763 Rehabilitate Runway

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...