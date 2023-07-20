WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $27,348,437 in federal funding for 13 airports across New York State. This federal funding was administered through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and will be used to revitalize airports and enhance airfield safety at airports in Western New York, the Southern Tier, the North Country, the Hudson Valley, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, and the Capital Region.
“From the North Country to the Hudson Valley to Western NY, air travel is vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy, and it is critical that we provide the necessary funding to give our local airports the lift they need fly higher than ever before,” said Senator Schumer. “I’m proud to deliver this funding that will help much-needed improvements to boost air travel safety and quality for Upstate airports, and I will keep fighting to ensure that communities in every corner of New York State have the funding and resources they need to thrive and soar to new heights.”
“New York’s airports welcome millions of travelers each year and play a crucial role in facilitating tourism and spurring economic growth,” said Senator Gillibrand. “There are necessary improvements that must happen in order to ensure that travelers have the modern facilities they deserve. I am excited to announce this funding and will continue fighting to bring vital modernization and improvements to airports across New York State.”
A full list of recipients is below:
|Airport
|County
|Total Amount
|Project Description
|Buffalo Niagara International
|Erie
|$88,040
|Install Perimeter Fencing not Required by 49 CFR 1542
|Buffalo Niagara International
|Erie
|$96,527
|Obstructions Marking/Lighting/Removal
|Elmira/Corning Regional
|Chemung
|$4,381,200
|Reconstruct Apron
|Lake Placid
|Essex
|$488,106
|Install Weather Reporting Equipment
|Malone-Dufort
|Franklin
|$64,521
|Install Perimeter Fencing not Required by 49 CFR 1542
|New York Stewart International
|Orange
|$2,790,323
|Rehabilitate Runway
|Lt Warren Eaton
|Chenango
|$2,327,548
|Reconstruct Airfield Guidance
Signs Rehabilitate Taxiway Rehabilitate
Taxiway Lighting
|Penn Yan
|Yates
|$150,305
|Obstructions Marking/Lighting/Removal
|Plattsburgh International
|Clinton
|$355,500
|Rehabilitate Taxilane
Rehabilitate Apron
|Plattsburgh International
|Clinton
|$6,166,858
|Rehabilitate Apron
Rehabilitate Taxiway
|Griffiss International
|Oneida
|$231,984
|Construct Taxiway
|Griffiss International
|Oneida
|$3,216,478
|Rehabilitate Apron
|Adirondack Regional
|Franklin
|$804,758
|Acquire Snow Removal Equipment
|Schenectady County
|Schenectady
|$378,921
|Reconstruct Apron
Rehabilitate Taxilane
Reconstruct Apron Lighting
|Watertown International
|Jefferson
|$871,460
|Install Runway Vertical/Visual Guidance System
|Westchester County
|Westchester
|$973,127
|Rehabilitate Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting Vehicle
|Westchester County
|Westchester
|$3,962,781
|Acquire Snow Removal Equipment
