Schumer, Gillibrand Announce Over $27 Million In Federal Funding For New York Airports

July 20, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $27,348,437 in federal funding for 13 airports across New York State. This federal funding was administered through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and will be used to revitalize airports and enhance airfield safety at airports in Western New York, the Southern Tier, the North Country, the Hudson Valley, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, and the Capital Region.

“From the North Country to the Hudson Valley to Western NY, air travel is vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy, and it is critical that we provide the necessary funding to give our local airports the lift they need fly higher than ever before,” said Senator Schumer. “I’m proud to deliver this funding that will help much-needed improvements to boost air travel safety and quality for Upstate airports, and I will keep fighting to ensure that communities in every corner of New York State have the funding and resources they need to thrive and soar to new heights.”

“New York’s airports welcome millions of travelers each year and play a crucial role in facilitating tourism and spurring economic growth,” said Senator Gillibrand. “There are necessary improvements that must happen in order to ensure that travelers have the modern facilities they deserve. I am excited to announce this funding and will continue fighting to bring vital modernization and improvements to airports across New York State.”

A full list of recipients is below:

Airport County Total Amount Project Description
Buffalo Niagara International Erie $88,040 Install Perimeter Fencing not Required by 49 CFR 1542
Buffalo Niagara International Erie $96,527 Obstructions Marking/Lighting/Removal
Elmira/Corning Regional Chemung $4,381,200 Reconstruct Apron
Lake Placid Essex $488,106 Install Weather Reporting Equipment
Malone-Dufort Franklin $64,521 Install Perimeter Fencing not Required by 49 CFR 1542
New York Stewart International Orange $2,790,323 Rehabilitate Runway
Lt Warren Eaton Chenango $2,327,548 Reconstruct Airfield Guidance

Signs Rehabilitate Taxiway Rehabilitate

Taxiway Lighting
Penn Yan Yates $150,305 Obstructions Marking/Lighting/Removal
Plattsburgh International Clinton $355,500 Rehabilitate Taxilane

Rehabilitate Apron
Plattsburgh International Clinton $6,166,858 Rehabilitate Apron

Rehabilitate Taxiway
Griffiss International Oneida $231,984 Construct Taxiway
Griffiss International Oneida $3,216,478 Rehabilitate Apron
Adirondack Regional Franklin $804,758 Acquire Snow Removal Equipment
Schenectady County Schenectady $378,921 Reconstruct Apron

Rehabilitate Taxilane

Reconstruct Apron Lighting
Watertown International Jefferson $871,460 Install Runway Vertical/Visual Guidance System
Westchester County Westchester $973,127 Rehabilitate Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting Vehicle
Westchester County Westchester $3,962,781 Acquire Snow Removal Equipment

1 Comment

  1. You wonder why this country is in debt!!! She spend money like it is hers..

