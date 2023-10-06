The Office Of U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand Invites Central New York High School Students & Parents To Service Academy Night

SYRACUSE, NY — Friday, October 6th from 6-8 PM: Representatives from the Office of U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will host the 2023 Central New York Service Academy Night to give high school students, families, school administrators, and counselors the opportunity to learn about the unique academic and career opportunities offered through the nation’s service academies. Students who attend the service academies graduate with a top-tier education, strong leadership experience, and a commission as an officer in the armed forces.

A panel of representatives from the five U.S. service academies will provide presentations starting at 6 PM, followed by a question and answer session for students and parents. The panel will cover information on the admissions process, daily life of a cadet/midshipman, and various paths to officership. Representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Naval Academy in Annapolis, Coast Guard Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, and Air Force Academy will attend.

For more information about the application and nomination process please visit: https://www.gillibrand.senate.gov/help/academy-nominations

Students, parents and school officials interested in participating in the Service Academy Night presentation should RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/syracuse-service-academy-night-tickets-722088896327.

Date:

Friday, October 6th

Time:

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location:

National Veterans Resource Center

Daniel & Gayle D’Aniello Building

101 Waverly Ave

Syracuse, NY 13244

