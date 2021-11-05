Katko Announces Passage Of Bill To Deliver Assistance To Communities Impacted By Major Disasters

SYRACUSE, NY— U.S. Rep. John Katko (R, NY-24) today announced the passage of the Preliminary Damage Assessment Improvement Act of 2021, bipartisan Katko-authored legislation that would improve the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) delivery of federal relief to communities impacted by flooding and other disasters.

The passage of this bill by the House of Representatives follows years of persistent and costly flooding along Lake Ontario and comes nearly three months after Tropical Storm Fred caused disastrous flooding in Cayuga County and other local communities. Rep. Katko introduced this bipartisan measure alongside U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado (D, NY-19).

Despite the importance of FEMA’s preliminary damage assessment (PDA) process, through which the Agency validates information gathered by state and local officials on the extent of damage to disaster-impacted communities, emergency management personnel often face significant challenges in coordinating with FEMA on these efforts. These challenges include navigating conflicting guidance, duplicative paperwork requirements, incompatible technological platforms, and inconsistent training. To enhance the PDA process and provide more consistent and timely relief to local communities, Rep. Katko worked with American Flood Coalition Action, the International Association of Emergency Managers, and the National Emergency Management Association to develop the PDA Improvement Act.

“I am proud to announce the passage of the Preliminary Damage Assessment Improvement Act,” said Rep. Katko. “ Persistent flooding along Lake Ontario, as well as recent flooding disasters in Cayuga County and across Central New York, have underscored the need to enhance FEMA’s processes for delivering disaster aid. My bipartisan legislation takes important steps to make these improvements and ensure timely and reliable relief for disaster-impacted communities.”

“From Rensselaer to Dutchess, upstate communities have been hit hard by natural disasters. I am proud that our bipartisan legislation to provide more consistent and timely relief to those affected by extreme weather events has been passed by the House,” said Rep. Delgado. “Flooding continues to be a dangerous and costly threat. This legislation will ensure our local communities receive support faster by making FEMA’s preliminary damage assessment process more consistent and reliable. I thank Congressman Katko for his partnership and leadership on this issue and encourage the Senate to take up this legislation immediately.”

Specifically, the Preliminary Damage Assessment Improvement Act:

Establishes an advisory panel of state and local emergency personnel from all 10 FEMA regions to work with FEMA on enhancements to the PDA process.

Implements standardized training for FEMA personnel to ensure PDAs are reviewed under consistent guidelines.

Directs FEMA to provide comprehensive information regarding their PDA procedures, including their efforts to maintain communication with state and local officials in impacted communities throughout the disaster response process.

Press release from John Katko’s press office.

